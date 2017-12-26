People across the East prepare for cold temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The cold temperatures are settling in, and even colder temperatures are on the way.

A winter weather advisory is set to begin Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, people prepared their homes for what is to come.

Many across the East flocked to home improvement stores like Lowe’s to stock up on winter weather necessities.

“It’s gonna be real cold tonight,” Martin County resident, Kennis Wilkins, said.

Wilkins said he is bracing for the unseasonably cold weather.

“One of my biggest concerns are the pipes and the faucets from freezing,” Wilkins said. “If they freeze, you know what can happen, you will have to call out a plumber. Also, I am dripping my water tonight.”

His past experience with freezing cold temperatures prompted him to buy faucet covers and pipe insulation.

“I have had issues before that’s why I am somewhat precautionary trying to prevent this from happening tonight,” Wilkins said.

Lowe’s assistant store manager Ty Rouse said they were busy all day.

“Ice melt is really popular, you know the hot hands, toe warmers,” Rouse said. “We have had quite a few people come in requesting heaters…”

(Wesley Wier, buying a space heater): “I came here to buy a little floor heater,” Washington resident, Westly Weir, said.

Weir purchased a space heater.

“We have one heater right now and it is just not doing enough and we are expecting to get some colder weather,” Weir said.

“The temperature is supposed to drop in the next couple of days and the water freezes and the roadways are supposed to freeze and rain coming down is supposed to freeze,” Winterville resident Louis Blake said.

Blake bought faucet covers.

“This is just a protective measure,” Blake said.

Shoppers like Wilkins agree that they would rather be safe than sorry.

“It is good to be precautionary and um doing things proactive better than reacting to a situation,” Wilkins said.

Rouse said winter is one of Lowe’s busiest times of the year as they stock the shelves for harsher temperatures.