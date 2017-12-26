Winter weather advisory issued for counties along I-95

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Carolinas that could face freezing rain.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for about 10 counties in eastern North Carolina and South Carolina’s Dillon and Marlboro counties through Wednesday morning.

The cluster of counties runs along Interstate 95 and to the south and east. Forecasters say Fayetteville, Smithfield, Wilson and Goldsboro could see accumulations of several hundredths of an inch. The National Weather Service says that could create limited hazards on roads and bridges. Crews were out applying brine on Tuesday.

Forecasters were continuing to monitor the possibility that another wave of wintry weather could hit western North Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate later in the week.