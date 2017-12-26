First Alert Forecast: Chilly temperatures for Tuesday

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control for Tuesday. But cold temperatures prevail.



THIS AFTERNOON: Expect more sun than clouds with chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Northerly winds between 5 and 15 mph will make it feel even colder.

TONIGHT: Cold temperatures may mingle with some moisture to bring a chance of some light rain or freezing rain after midnight. Overnight lows will dip to the lower 30s inland with mid 30s near the coast. At this time, travel problems are not expected. However, please stay with your WNCT 9 First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast information.

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to be specific about any accumulation of frozen precipitation. Nonetheless, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for late Thursday and early Friday for the potential of wintry precipitation. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

