First Alert Forecast: Chilly temperatures for Tuesday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control for Tuesday. But cold temperatures prevail.

THIS AFTERNOON: Expect more sun than clouds with chilly temperatures.  Afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.  Northerly winds between 5 and 15 mph will make it feel even colder.

TONIGHT: Cold temperatures may mingle with some moisture to bring a chance of some light rain or freezing rain after midnight.  Overnight lows will dip to the lower 30s inland with mid 30s near the coast.  At this time, travel problems are not expected.  However, please stay with your WNCT 9 First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast information.

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to be specific about any accumulation of frozen precipitation.  Nonetheless, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for late Thursday and early Friday for the potential of wintry precipitation. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

11am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
31° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
32° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
36° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
38° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
39° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Wed
38° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Wed
36° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
27° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
26° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
21° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
21° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.