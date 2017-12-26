Census: Carolinas among states seeing most population growth

Associated Press Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – New Census estimates show that North Carolina and South Carolina are among states with the biggest population increases in 2017.

The Census data released in late December shows that North Carolina held onto its spot as the ninth most populous state in the U.S. with nearly 10.3 million people. It ranks just behind Georgia and just ahead of Michigan. It also ranks fifth in terms of numeric growth, picking up about 117,000 residents between 2016 and 2017.

South Carolina has topped 5 million residents after gaining nearly 65,000 new residents. That ranks South Carolina 10th in numeric growth.

The data was collected for the year ending July 1, 2017 and analyzed over the past few months.

