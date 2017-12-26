Authorities looking for owner of book bag containing marijuana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asked for help Monday night in locating the owners of a strange package found in the roadway on County Home Road in Greenville.

The package was in the form of a book bag and contained one pound of marijuana.

There was no name written inside the bag and authorities are now asking for help from the community in locating its owners.

If anyone knows more about this incident and the book bags owner, contact the Pitt County Sherrif’s Office at 252-830-4141.