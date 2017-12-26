After Christmas returns and shopping causes long lines in stores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The day after Christmas usually means hundreds of shoppers are headed back out to stores to make returns and score the biggest deals.

Traditionally in the past, we have seen lines in stores go hundreds of people deep for returns.

Big box stores have now moved to getting the shopper to stay and spend money while they’re in stores with big savings.

All over, shoppers are finding 50 even 70 percent off.

This is especially attractive to people who are visiting family from another country.

“There is no after Christmas deals after Christmas in Austria because everything is closed for about 3 days straight, which means no milk, no butter, no bread and certainly no discounts on clothes,” said Megan Castek, who is visiting family in Greenville from Austria.

The return counters have been busier at stores like target, best buy and bed bath and beyond.

The managers at these stores say if you do plan to return something to wait unless it’s absolutely urgent.

This is the best way to avoid having to wait in really long lines.