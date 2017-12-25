Local restaurant opens to feed homeless on Christmas

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One family in Kinston is using the holiday to give back to their community.

Jessi Joyner and her family own a new soul food restaurant…Jessi Bells.

“My mom we honor her by giving away food to the public and letting people know that it’s not just about a gift, but it’s about just opening up your heart and your kitchen to the unfortunate,” said Joyner.

Jessi Joyner and her family own a new soul food restaurant…Jessi Bells.

They are new to the neighborhood and wanted to show their love for the community on Christmas.

“Especially during the holidays those are the people that are forgotten about so we wanted to extend our love and appreciation to the community for their support,” added Joyner.

Dozens of people lined up for some of Jessi’s home cooked meals.

On the menu to name a few is candied yams, string beans, collards, turkey wings, and pork chops smothered in gravy.

Guests say this is the best Christmas gift they could have ever received.

“When you open it up to the community you let people know that you are there to support them and show them love that I’m there when nobody else is there for you,” said a customer that asked to remain anonymous.

Jessi’s daughter Krystal Britt says they had a great turn out, they prepared for 200 people. They hope next year will be even better and will prepare for 400 guests.