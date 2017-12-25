First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and chilly weather for Christmas Day

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in bringing quiet and cold weather to start the week.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and chilly with temperatures holding steady in the 40’s & low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun and staying chilly with highs in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Two areas of low pressure will develop along the coast later this week. The first brings rain Wednesday along with a reinforcing shot of cold air. A second storm develops and moves in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to tell who could see what and when, but First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday for the potential for winter weather. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast later in the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
35° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
34° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
39° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
30° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
29° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
29° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
30° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
31° F
precip:
0%
