First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and chilly weather for Christmas Day

SUMMARY: High pressure builds in bringing quiet and cold weather to start the week.



TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and chilly with temperatures holding steady in the 40’s & low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun and staying chilly with highs in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Two areas of low pressure will develop along the coast later this week. The first brings rain Wednesday along with a reinforcing shot of cold air. A second storm develops and moves in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to tell who could see what and when, but First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Thursday and Friday for the potential for winter weather. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast later in the week.

