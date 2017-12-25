Body of Belhaven man discovered on dirt road on Christmas Eve, deputies suspect foul play

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies open an investigation after a Belhaven man’s body is found on Christmas Eve.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a driver found the body of Timothy Moore on a dirt road off of Beech Ridge Road around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. The driver then called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators suspect foul play in the 27-year-old’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers (252) 974-6400.