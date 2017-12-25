Body of Belhaven man discovered on dirt road on Christmas Eve, deputies suspect foul play

By Published: Updated:

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) –  Deputies open an investigation after a Belhaven man’s body is found on Christmas Eve.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a driver found the body of Timothy Moore on a dirt road  off of Beech Ridge Road around 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. The driver then called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators suspect foul play in the 27-year-old’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111 or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers (252) 974-6400.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s