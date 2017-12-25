Behind the scene heroes of Christmas Day

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- While many people will be enjoying a break over the holidays, millions of people will still be working.

Police officers, fire fighters and EMTs all work Christmas day to keep our community safe. All the while doctors and nurses treat patients instead of celebrating. There is many other roles in society that are needed on this day to keep it running smoothly.

“To be here to answer calls when people need or when people are in dire need of emergencies,” said Melissa Henderson, Pitt County 911 Telecommunicator, “that’s what we are here for.”

9-1-1 telecommunicators are the first people you speak with when Christmas goes south. They keep you calm and instruct you on CPR before emergency crews arrive. Emergency personnel aren’t the only ones navigating the chaos of Christmas.

“Gas stations are very important on Christmas day because of course everyone has to do a lot of traveling and do a lot of last minute Christmas shopping,” said Nicholsson Montanez, Speedway employee, “so it’s very important for people to be able to get around and get around safely.”

Throughout all the chaos there is always that one thing you forget. That’s where your local general store comes in to save the holiday.

“I guess to give people somewhere to go if they forgot to get something before everywhere else closed, said Jordan Easingwood, CVS shift supervisor, “we have all of our Christmas lights, all the Christmas decorations, milk, bread, chips and batteries.”

Those who work long shifts say relying on their coworkers is what gets them through the holiday.

“This is another family,” said Henderson, “we spend 12 hours together and they are just like our other family.”

Some would say these every day workers are the true heroes of the holiday season.

“I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays,” said Montanez, “and a Happy New Year!”