A year in review: a look back at sports headlines from 2017

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Join Nine On Your Side Sports Anchor, Zach Maskavich as he takes a look back the biggest sports stories from Eastern North Carolina in 2017. Everything from Greenville North State’s run to the Little League World Series to the unconventional start to the ECU men’s basketball season. Take a short trip down “short-term” memory lane.
