Police: Kinston Shoplifter calls 911 after store employees chase him

KINSTON,N.C. (WNCT) – Police cite a man for shoplifting after he calls 911 to report being chased by store employees.

The Kinston Police Department says it happened Saturday afternoon at the Henderson Food Center on East Street.

Police say Antonio Fields took items from the store and then left without paying. Police say two store employees then got in their cars and chased Fields. During the incident Fields collided with one of the vehicles. He then called 911 to report he had been run over.

Police say Fields had a swollen foot and some abrasions to his face. When EMS arrived the 56-year-old refused medical treatment.

Police cited Fields for shoplifting.