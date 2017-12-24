Kinston restaurant feeds homeless and those in need this Christmas

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston restaurant “Jessie Bell’s” will feed the homeless and those less fortunate on Christmas Day.

The event will take place at the Jessie Bell’s location at 106 East Vernon Ave. and will last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“God has truly blessed us since our grand opening in July and we want to show our gratitude by being a blessing to others,” said Krystal Britt, owner of Jessie Bell’s. “We could not think of a better way to end our year than by giving and helping out our community.”

The event is only available to those less fortunate during the Christmas holiday; therefore the event is closed to the general public.

If anyone has any questions, contact Jessie Bell’s at 252-686-5209.

