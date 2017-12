KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Volunteers helped a woman displaced after a fire damages her home on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 9a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Tower Hill Road in Kinston.

The Sand Hill Volunteer Fire Department said when firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

The woman living inside was able to get out of the home safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.

Hugo Fire & EMS and Wyse Fork Fire Departments also responded.