First Alert Forecast: Showers and drizzle hang around for Christmas Eve

SUMMARY: A cold front will stall just over the coast today, keeping clouds, showers, and drizzle around through the day.

TODAY: Scattered showers and areas of drizzle on and off through the day. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 40’s by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers and drizzle early then mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be around 40 inland and in the 40’s at the coast.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunshine returns by afternoon but it will be breezy and chilly. Highs will only be in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure keeps the weather quiet and chilly through Tuesday. A few rain showers at the coast are possible at the coast Wednesday then a complex storm system develops to our south, spreading rain into the area Thursday and Friday. With cold air in place, there is some potential for a mix of rain, snow, and ice, especially late Thursday into early Friday. We’ll be fine tuning the forecast as we move through the week.

