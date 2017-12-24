First Alert Forecast: Showers and drizzle hang around for Christmas Eve

SUMMARY: A cold front will stall just over the coast today, keeping clouds, showers, and drizzle around through the day.



TODAY: Scattered showers and areas of drizzle on and off through the day. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 40’s by the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers and drizzle early then mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be around 40 inland and in the 40’s at the coast.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunshine returns by afternoon but it will be breezy and chilly. Highs will only be in the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure keeps the weather quiet and chilly through Tuesday. A few rain showers at the coast are possible at the coast Wednesday then a complex storm system develops to our south, spreading rain into the area Thursday and Friday. With cold air in place, there is some potential for a mix of rain, snow, and ice, especially late Thursday into early Friday. We’ll be fine tuning the forecast as we move through the week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 60% 47 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast