KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A family is displaced after a weekend fire damages their Kinston home.

It happened around 1:30 in the morning on McLewean Street.

Firefighters tell 9 On Your Side someone saw the fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived a total of 10 people were inside the home. Firefighters were able to get everyone out safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two families.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic.