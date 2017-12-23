Where to grab a bite to eat during the holidays

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Many families are busy wrapping gifts or traveling for the holidays, some restaurants are staying open for those families who don’t want to cook.

While most local eateries will be closed, chain restaurants are the go to places for a last minute meal.

Here in Greenville, restaurants are changing their operation hours for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Waffle House, Applebee’s and Crackle Barrel are just a few businesses open for the holidays.

Waffle House manager Shawn McNeely said even though they are a chain restaurant, the holiday season is their biggest sale season due to everywhere else being closed.

“We’re here for the families that don’t want to cook a big meal or don’t want to sit at the house in the morning, said Shawn McNeely, Waffle House Manager, “who want to celebrate Christmas, go out and get some food with their family and then go back home and spend time with them. So I think that’s a cool aspect.”

It is always a good idea to call ahead to restaurants to confirm business hours and reservation plans.

Here are a few additional places open for the holidays (locations may vary):

Applebee’s- Most locations are closed but will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Cracker Barrel- All locations close at 2 p.m on Christmas Eve.

Denny’s– open 24 hours.

Papa John’s—open from noon to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Starbucks- Most locations and will also be open from 6 a.m to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but will also be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

TGIFriday’s- Most locations open 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and are open form 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Outback Steakhouse- Most locations open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Waffle House- open 24 hours.