Troopers: 1 dead following Friday night crash in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a evening accident in Onslow County.

Troopers responded to a single-car accident near Harris Creek and Holly Shelter Roads around 8:30p.m. Friday.

Investigators said an SUV, with people inside, ran off the road, hit a small brick fence, and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Antonio Delvalle, died at the scene. Troopers said the other two passengers were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

NC Highway Patrol believes alcohol was a factor in the wreck.