Shoppers in the east head out to store for last minute Christmas shopping

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The last Saturday before Christmas is called Super Saturday, that means hundreds of people are crowding stores trying to find the perfect last minute gift

When someone says clearance or discounts or sale, that is music to a last minute shoppers ears.

Many shoppers on Saturday were hoping to find good deals as they search for the last minute gifts.

Nicole Jones works as a sales associate at Shoe Carnival she says from her perspective last minute shopping can get crazy.

“Everyone comes early because they think they are beating the crowd, they are the crowd,” said Nicole

According to the National Retail Federation about 53 percent of consumers are finishing up their shopping this weekend.”

Monica Dirocco says she’s a pro at last minute shopping.

“Since I am a procrastinator usually I do everything online and then when we get down here then we do the last minute stuff, so usually I’m stuck doing the last minute shopping,” said Dirocco.

Delfonza Jones says he is already over it

“You got to run around to different stores to see what you need and what you can get an amazon is not shipping things so it’s hectic,” said Delfonza

As a retail worker…Nicole said she understands why people wait until the last minute

“I think last minute shopping comes with having a lot of gifts for someone and then you’re like, ‘well I kinda want one more thing’ and then it comes with people at the last minute saying hey I really want this.”

The weekend is not over yet…if you plan to head out Sunday….Monica and Delfonza offer you some tips.

“Come with no stress because if you feeling stressed out then you know it’s just going to make a hard day,” says Monica

“be safe and be careful and aware of credit card scams,” added Delfonza.

Total sales are expected to top 680 billion dollars this holiday season.