North Carolina unemployment up to 4.3 percent in November

Associated Press Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina was one of only two states to see unemployment rates rise in November, jumping to 4.3 percent.

The state Commerce Department said Friday the increase from October’s 4.1 percent rate pushed the jobless measure to its highest level since May, when it was 4.5 percent. Only North Dakota also saw an unemployment rate increase in November.

North Carolina had a better-than-average increase in employment over the year, adding 71,500 jobs since November 2016. But number of employed people fell by nearly 3,300 between October and November.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s