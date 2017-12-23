Man escapes garage fire by climbing out window in Carteret County

Published:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A man is safe after he climbs out a window to escape a garage fire.

It happened on the 200 block of Junius Drive in Newport around 2p.m. Saturday.

The Broad and Gales Creek Fire and EMS says when firefighters arrived flames could be seen coming from a two-story garage.

Firefighters tell 9 On Your Side a man was upstairs in the garage when the fire started. He was able to safely escape by climbing out a window.

The garage is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

