Local soup kitchen serves annual Christmas dinner

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people got an early Christmas dinner Saturday.

The Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville held their annual Christmas dinner feast.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to help those in need.

On the menu, there were different plates…one for turkey, ham and chicken.

Even the young volunteers recognized they were helping those in need.

“I really hope they enjoy the food and that people care enough to come out here and do something nice especially during the Christmas season when we seem to get caught up in other things like shopping and getting presents,” said middle schooler Kailee Grubbs.

Many of the young volunteers are from different middle schools including A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock middle.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s