Local soup kitchen serves annual Christmas dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of people got an early Christmas dinner Saturday.

The Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville held their annual Christmas dinner feast.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to help those in need.

On the menu, there were different plates…one for turkey, ham and chicken.

Even the young volunteers recognized they were helping those in need.

“I really hope they enjoy the food and that people care enough to come out here and do something nice especially during the Christmas season when we seem to get caught up in other things like shopping and getting presents,” said middle schooler Kailee Grubbs.

Many of the young volunteers are from different middle schools including A.G. Cox and E.B. Aycock middle.