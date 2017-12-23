First Alert Forecast: A windy & warm start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Windy and warm today out ahead of a cold front which will slowly push through the East later this weekend.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Windy and warm with a chance for a shower inland late and highs in the 60’s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50’s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and much cooler with showers. Temperatures steady or slowly falling through the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in just in time for Christmas Day. Expect a sunny but cool Christmas Day. Another storm system organizes with more unsettled weather expected later next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
64° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
60%
11pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
80%
12am
Sun
60° F
precip:
80%
1am
Sun
57° F
precip:
50%
2am
Sun
55° F
precip:
60%
3am
Sun
53° F
precip:
60%
4am
Sun
50° F
precip:
70%
5am
Sun
49° F
precip:
70%
6am
Sun
47° F
precip:
60%
7am
Sun
46° F
precip:
50%
8am
Sun
47° F
precip:
60%
9am
Sun
48° F
precip:
40%
10am
Sun
47° F
precip:
60%
11am
Sun
46° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
45° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
45° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
46° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
46° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
