First Alert Forecast: A windy & warm start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Windy and warm today out ahead of a cold front which will slowly push through the East later this weekend.



TODAY: Clouds and sun. Windy and warm with a chance for a shower inland late and highs in the 60’s to around 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and areas of fog. Lows will be in the 50’s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and much cooler with showers. Temperatures steady or slowly falling through the 40’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in just in time for Christmas Day. Expect a sunny but cool Christmas Day. Another storm system organizes with more unsettled weather expected later next week.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 60 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 80% 60 ° F precip: 80% 57 ° F precip: 50% 55 ° F precip: 60% 53 ° F precip: 60% 50 ° F precip: 70% 49 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 60% 46 ° F precip: 50% 47 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 60% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 50% 47 ° F precip: 30% 46 ° F precip: 40% 45 ° F precip: 30% 44 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast