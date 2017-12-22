Traveling safely with gifts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It is officially the holiday travel weekend when millions of American will be hitting the streets or the airports to see loved ones.

From the runways to the streets its crunch time for many families.

If you are heading to the airport this weekend with wrapped gifts beware you may not be able to carry them on.

While talking with the Pitt Greenville airport authority 9 On Your Side learned it may be your best bet to pack all wrapped gifts.

If it does not meet the guidelines for TSA or your airline you may be forced to leave it behind…or check it with your luggage.

“When you’re going through the screening check point if you have a gift that is wrapped and it appears to have something that is permitted in it then the TSA screener has to unwrap the present,” said Executive director Betty Stansbury.

For more guidelines and rules you can check the TSA’s website or your airlines website.