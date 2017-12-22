Six more face drug charges in 7th round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) —  Six people have been charged in the seventh round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

The following suspects face the following charges:

Operation Spotlight Round 7

Tammy Leigh Dew, 54, Middlesex
Bond: $5,000 unsecured

One count each of felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises, deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

Alicia Melissa Mayo, 38, Morehead City, NC
Bond: $15,000 secured

Two counts of deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail premises.

Brandon Robert Morris, 19, Newport, NC
Bond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, sell and deliver marijuana.

Monteze Rodriguez Nelson, 37, Kinston

Bond: $75,000 secured

Four counts of sell and deliver heroin, two counts each of possession with the intent
to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, manufacture a schedule I controlled
substance, and one count of manufacture, sell, deliver and possess a controlled
substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Marilyn Woodward Philippart, 53, Newport,
Bond: $20,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a
schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and
deliver a schedule I controlled substance, one count each manufacture a schedule I
controlled substance, sell a schedule I controlled substance, deliver a schedule I
controlled substance, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a
dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Robert Lee Wallace, 49, Beaufort
Bond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a
schedule II controlled substance, and sell and deliver a schedule II controlled
substance.

 

