Raleigh-Durham International Airport expansion approved

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina airport has received federal approval for substantial redevelopment.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Federal Aviation Administration approved Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s 25-year master plan, in a letter shared with airport board members Thursday.

The plan calls for a new, longer runway to replace the one nearing the end of its expected lifespan, a new rental car center, new ground transportation centers in front of each terminal and the addition of as many as 23 new gates.

Airport officials say the new 11,500-foot runway will help the airport attract more long-distance flights. Airport president Michael Landguth said he expects RDU could add a nonstop flight to China within five to seven years.

Airports spokeswoman Kristie VanAuken says environmental studies for the runway will begin soon.

