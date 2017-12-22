Man charged with murder in Jacksonville nightclub shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a nightclub early Friday morning.

Jyree Dominic Noel, 32, was charged with an open count of murder. He was also charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting a public officer, assault on a government employee, damaging criminal evidence, possessing marijuana, trafficking cocaine and first-degree kidnapping.

Jacksonville police responded to a report of a shooting at about 1:57 a.m. at the Cave Lounge on Richlands Highway.

Officers found Tyrone Lamont Bailey, 39, of Jacksonville suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by police led to Noel’s arrest, and consultation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office led to the additional charges.

Noel was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (910) 938-3273.