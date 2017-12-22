Local charities need more holiday donations

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- With just 3 days until Christmas, local charities are in need of last minute donations.

Donations of Christmas presents have been lower than usual this year and now charities are pushing for more donations.

According The Daily Reflector, Toys for Tots is in need of more donations. More than 22,000 children were registered to receive Toys for Tots gifts this Christmas. However, nearly 6,000 of those kids are without toys as of right now. Toys for Tots and The Angel Tree Program have been working together year round to collect toys for those in need. They then rely on monetary donations to purchase the number of toys needed right before Christmas.

“We give three to four gifts to each child. What happens though when there is a shortage then that child doesn’t get exactly what they wanted, they get more of a generic gift,” said Major Connie Morris, with Pitt County Salvation Army, “and we can’t “fluff” it or give them extra.”

There were 100 angels not picked off trees this year. Morris said they were lucky enough to have the Embers concert bring in the needed funds for those angels’ gifts. She believes online shopping is the root of charities losing donations.

“I think what happens is many people are shopping online and so they aren’t going into the physical stores to either drop the toy into the toys for tots box or pull the angel tree tag off for us,” said Morris, “and that’s what the problem is, people are just shopping different now.”

Anyone who would still like to make a donation to Toys for Tots in Pitt County should contact Reverend Rodney Coles Sr. at 252-717-9600. Monetary donations may be mailed to: Toys for Tots Foundation, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, N.C. 27833. Checks should be made out to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

Angel Trees have already been collected for the 2017 holiday season.

