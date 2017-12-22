Last minute Christmas gift ideas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas is right around the corner and millions of Americans are about to hit the stores for a last ditch effort to finish their Christmas shopping this weekend.

If you still haven’t gotten presents for your friends and family yet, don’t fret you’re not alone.

According to a study done by the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of people say they will shop right up until Christmas.

If you’re thinking tech wise, the Amazon Echo Dot, iPhone 8 and portable bluetooth speakers are all the rage right now.

For your in-home chef, coffee makers, quick rapid blenders and knife sets are hot in stores right now.

Let’s say you’re looking for a traveler, noise cancelling ear phones, a makeup mirror that also acts as a portable phone charger and this neat gadget called the “Air Hook” – it turns your seat on a plane into a holder for all of your items.

If you can’t find the time or just don’t feel like battling the crowds this weekend, you can never go wrong with gift girds for food or cold hard cash.