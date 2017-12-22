Kinston PD share home safety advice while you’re away

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The last thing you want to see when pulling in your driveway after a Christmas vacation is a cop car. That’s why Kinston police are sharing on how to keep your home safe this holiday season.

“The bad guys want something for nothing,” said Officer Woody Spencer of the Kinston Police Department. “And basically people are so involved in shopping and enjoying themselves, they don’t pay attention sometimes.”

Sometimes it’s easy to get swept up in all of the holiday’s hustle and bustle, but it’s important to stay alert when you are ready to leave your home for a few days.

“If the bad guy is walking by every day, and he says the same thing,” said Spencer. “He sees the car isn’t moved and there are three or four newspapers in the box. That’s going to be a problem. And he’s probably going to think it’s an easy target.”

So Kinston police department suggests having a neighbor come and move your car and even collect newspapers and mail.

“Stop your mail or have someone pick it up for you,” said Spencer. “If you leave a vehicle in your driveway and your good enough friends with your neighbors, give them the keys to that car. And let them move it forwards and backward so it looks like it’s been moved.”

The police say the real key to keeping your home safe is by making it look like there is still activity going on.

“Keep lights on a timer, so it looks like somebody is home,” said Spencer.

If you’re still uneasy about leaving your home, call the police and ask them to do a house check while you’re gone.

“We’ll check your home during any holiday season or time you’re away from your home,” said Spencer.

Now when you come home from a family vacation, or you hear neighbors talking about suspicious activity outside your home, make sure you call the cops as soon as you can.