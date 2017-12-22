Here’s a look at weather across America for your holiday travels

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WAVY) — This information is taken from WNCT’s sister station WAVY in Virginia.

There is a large cold front from Texas up to Indiana. It is attached to an area of low pressure. So rain will pick up along those systems. There will be lots of snow in the far northeast states as warmer/more moist air runs over the colder airmass at the surface. It will also be pretty messy in Washington and Oregon State today.

By tomorrow the cold front will move into West Virginia, western Virginia, and western North Carolina. Hampton Roads will be ahead of the front. We’ll have breezy southwest winds. Warm air will rise all the way up into the northeast states. Our regional temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

It will feel great for all of the warm-weather lovers out there. There will be rain in the western parts of Virginia/North Carolina. But it will take a while before it moves east. So we’ll see a nice Spring-like day across the region. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temps will be in the low 70s. We could even hit the mid 70s if we see a fair amount of sunshine. We’ll see.