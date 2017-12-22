Heavy traffic during holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Into the streets, if you were around Greenville Friday you probably were stuck in traffic at one point or another.

9 On Your Side spoke with one family who was out Christmas shopping and had just gotten into a fender-bender and are surprised to see familiar type traffic.

“We are from New York and getting out of a flew of traffic and then getting back here. You have all this traffic backed up here and on highways it is very similar to what we have seen before,” said Jose Moscat.

Many drivers we spoke with say it is frustrating to just sit in traffic even if you are traveling 10 minutes up the road.

Jose Moscat says he recommends that people pay attention to their surroundings and always pay attention to traffic signals and speed limits to keep yourself and those around you safe.