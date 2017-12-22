Green Hope tops South Central in title game, Conley finishes third

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2017 Pitt County Holiday Girls Basketball tournament came to an end on Friday night as the Green Hope Falcons upset top seeded and host South Central 56-49 in the championship game. Green Hope led at halftime 27-21 but South Central fought back in the second half and had a lead with just over a minute left until Green Hope’s Catherine Holbrook hit a go-ahead three to seal it for Green Hope.

In the third place game, D.H. Conley got a stellar performance from  senior guard Mackena Batts who turned in a career-high 37 points in the Vikings 75-56 victory.

