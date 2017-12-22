ECU’s National search for men’s basketball coach has began

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jeff Compher announced Friday the process which will be used in the hiring of the next men’s head basketball coach of the Pirates has formally been initiated.

ECU has entered into an agreement with Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its national search to identify and provide information about potential candidates. Additionally, an advisory group has been formed to advise and consult with Compher during the search process, and subsequently, the interview phase.

Members of the group include Garrett Blackwelder (Pirate Club Executive Board & ECU basketball letterman), Dr. Cal Christian (ECU Faculty Athletic Representative), Edwin Clark (ECU Board of Trustees), Mark Copeland (ECU Board of Trustees), Vonta Leach (Pirate Club Executive Board & Hall of Fame inductee), Tim Martin (incoming Pirate Club Executive President), Kel Normann (ECU Board of Trustees), La’Quon Rogers (ECU Student Government Association President & Board of Trustees), Si Seymour (Pirate Club Executive Board), Rosie Thompson (former ECU Senior Woman Administrator & Hall of Fame inductee) and Lee Workman (ECU Senior Associate AD).

CSA, represented by Todd Turner and Dave Odom, and the advisory group conducted their first meeting on the ECU campus late Thursday. Among topics discussed was the sharing of comparative information about other men’s basketball programs in the American Athletic Conference, development of profiles and preferences for candidates and the consideration of a proposed timeline for the hiring process.

“I was very pleased with the thoughtful input and discussion we had in our meeting,” Compher said. “To be able to get that many people together at this time of the year was very impressive and speaks to importance of this hire and what it will mean for the future of the ECU men’s basketball program.

“I am also grateful to be working with Collegiate Sports Associates. Todd Turner and Dave Odom are very familiar with ECU and well-connected to the national men’s basketball landscape.”

All members of the advisory group signed a confidentially agreement to protect the integrity of the search and will not be in a position to offer comment on the process until a hire has been completed.

Former head coach Jeff Lebo resigned Nov. 29 after seven-plus seasons directing the Pirates’ program and Michael Perry currently serves as ECU’s interim head coach.