Down Eats: Plank Road Steak House in Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for all the great flavor without the big city, head to Plank Road Steak House in Farmville.

Centered in downtown Farmville, Plank Road has been wowing crowds for over a decade with signature dishes like the ribeye.

“We offer a better cut of steak, a better quality meal,” said James Lloyd, the owner of Plank Road.

The top of the line ribeye is finished with Plank Road’s secret garnish, which includes citrus and fresh herbs.

“I love the steak and the salad bar is phenomenal,” said Sarah McLawhorn, a regular at Plank Road. “Everything on the salad bar is fresh and perfect.”

“Just having something different and special like this means a lot to our county,” said Carol Taylor.

But if you aren’t in the mood for steak, you may want to give the pork chop a try. Plank Road is knocking it out of the park with their molasses barbecue pork chop, served over a delicious sweet potato mash.

“We talk about having steak, or I do, but I always end up with the pork chop,” said Cindy Kittrell. “It’s a pork chop that I would never be able to make at home.”

“I would order this sweet potato mash by the bucket,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Plank Road Steak House is rich in history. It was named after the plank road that was supposed to connect the East with Raleigh.

“It was originally supposed to go from Greenville to Raleigh for commerce,” Lloyd said. “The construction was never completed because the company went out of business.”

If you’d like to learn more about Plank Road, click here.

