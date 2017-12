WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested a Washington man for cocaine on December 15.

David Langley Jr., 41, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine.

During an investigation, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit caught Langley by purchasing cocaine from him.

Langley was held in Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.