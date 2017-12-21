Wood Ducks announce ‘Hot Stove’ festivities

KINSTON, NC — The Down East Wood Ducks are excited to announce the guests attending the Hot Stove silent auction and banquet presented by Blizzard’s Contract Flooring & Design.

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister, outfielder Delino Deshields, and pitcher Nick Gardewine will be featured along with broadcaster Matt Hicks as the emcee.

Also scheduled to attend is 2018 Wood Ducks manager Spike Owen, 2018 Hickory Crawdads manager Matt Hagen, and Rangers assistant director of player development Paul Kruger.

Banister just completed his third season at the helm in Arlington and has amassed a 261-225 (.537) record. He led the Rangers to back-to-back AL West titles in his first two seasons as manager. He also spent 29 years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as a coach or player and made his big league debut with the club in 1991.

Deshields played in 120 games for the Rangers this season with a .269 average, 22 RBIs, and a career-high six home runs. He also set a new career mark for OBP (.347) and stolen bases (29). Originally a first-round selection by the Houston Astros in 2010, the Georgia-native has played in three seasons with Texas.

Gardewine broke into the majors for the first time in 2017 after starting the year in Double-A Frisco. He appeared in 12 games with the Rangers and made his big league debut on August 22nd in Anaheim, CA against the Angels. He was drafted by the Rangers in the 7th round of 2013 from Kaskaskia Community College in Centralia, IL.

The event will be held on January 9th, 2018 at Kings BBQ located at 405 E New Bern Rd Kinston, NC 28504 beginning at 6:00 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. The dinner and banquet portion will begin at 7:00.

Tickets for the event are available in-person at the Wood Ducks team office or over the phone by calling 252-686-5172. Please note, the office will be closed from December 25th to January 2nd for the holidays.

