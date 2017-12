WINTERVILLE- Top seed South Central and Green Hope both won semifinal games Thursday night and advanced to the championship game Friday night in the 2017 Pitt County Girls Holiday Tournament.

Both teams won rather easily. South Central’s Falcons beat defending tournament champion North Pitt in the opener, 65-41. Green Hope’s Falcons then knocked off DH Conley 62-48.

North Pitt will take on Conley for third place as a preliminary to the championship game between South Central and Green Hope.