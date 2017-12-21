Suspect arrested, Amber Alert canceled after baby found safe

Associated Press Published: Updated:

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman who recently suffered a miscarriage fatally stabbed a woman at a Houston apartment and abducted her newborn daughter.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Thursday that 28-year-old Erika Miranda-Alvarez is charged with capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Carolina Flores. Acevedo says Miranda-Alvarez knew Flores, who was killed Tuesday.

He says Miranda-Alvarez hid her miscarriage from family members and was claiming that she had just returned this week from the hospital after giving birth.

He says investigators were at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Thursday when they happened to spot a couple holding a baby. They questioned the couple and determined that Miranda-Alvarez was holding 6-week-old Shamali Flores, who was unharmed.

The suspect’s boyfriend has not been charged and Acevedo says it appears he wasn’t aware of the miscarriage.

 

