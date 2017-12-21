Man struck, killed in Greenville Thursday night identified

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville Thursday night.

Highway Patrol Trooper A.B. Smith said 45-year-old Narbison Sagura Carrosco of Greenville was hit just before 7 p.m. by a four-door silver Buick traveling east on U.S. 264 Alternate at Frog Level Road.

The man was part of a construction crew across the street. Smith said the man stepped out in front of the Buick and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no charges at this time, Smith said.

Traffic on U.S. 264 Alt. going toward Greenville was shut down for some time while troopers cleared the scene.

Those who live nearby said the intersection is dangerous.

“It’s bad,” said Stacy Hacker, who lives at a nearby home. “I’ve seen like 5 or 6 wreaks since I’ve been here.”

Hacker said with construction workers working around the intersection, it can be difficult to keep everyone safe.

“This intersection is bad because you have people coming from Winterville, and they’re clipping it,” said Hacker. “They’re going like 60 or 70 miles per hour.”

But the Department of Transportation said they are making efforts to eliminate accidents.

“We’re going to have signs up at the beginning of the traffic zone, and they’ll be some sort of delineation throughout the zone,” said William Kincannon, NCDOT construction engineer.

In addition to the signs, they’re also giving out tips for drivers.

“The key thing is being alert and don’t be too focused on what’s going on inside your vehicle,” said Kincannon. “Or if you’re utilizing a cellphone, I think you need to be focused on what’s going on outside of your vehicle.”

Hacker is asking for a few more changes to help drivers.

“I’d have them put a light up because they’re going too fast, and there’s so much traffic right there,” Hacker said.