Local mail carriers gear up for busiest time of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Although they don’t deliver gifts from a sleigh drawn by reindeer, mail carriers are working very hard this holiday season.

It’s crunch time, with only a few days left until Christmas, carriers are out making sure thousands of gifts are delivered on time.

Even though they are working long hours and under pressure some carriers like Tim Lindsey make the best of it.

“I’ve been doing it for 33 years,” said Lindsey.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for letter carriers like Tim Lindsey, it’s also the busiest.

“It’s wild,” explained Lindsey. “But we’ve got a good system going now where we come in at 6 in the morning to do a lot of our bigger packages.”

Millions of Americans are waiting to see their brown packages hit their door step and hear their doorbell ring.

Lindsey says he takes the season of giving to a whole new level, this week he has already delivered dozens.

“Today counting the smaller ones and the big ones it would probably be around 150.”

But believe it or not, that’s better than normal.

“This has been our best year so far, we have been on top of it this year,” explained Lindsey.

Working 12 hours isn’t always the easiest but he says it’s worth it.

“Just delivering those packages is just rewarding and Christmas cards we are getting a lot of Christmas cards it’s a fun time of the year. I like leaving giving them a package and making them happy,” he said.

Lindsey says another enjoyable part about his job is interacting with the people in the neighborhoods who he delivers to.