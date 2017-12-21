G.I. Joe museum inducts first eight veterans into Hall of Fame

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston has a long history of residents serving our country and Thursday eight of them were honored at the G.I. Joe’s military museum.

The eight men were chosen based on their contributions to the betterment of Kinston.

Today’s ceremony included a ribbon cutting and an unveiling of a plaque with their names on it.

“It is always an honor to have your peers recognize you for everything you have done,” said hall inductee, Joseph Tyson. “But it’s not just me. It’s the whole group of veterans in this area.”

The veterans who attended spoke about how important it is to remember every war, which has brought our country to where it is today.

