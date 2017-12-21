Deputies: 3 women arrested with heroin, small child in vehicle

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three women were arrested on heroin charges Monday with a small child in the vehicle, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Heather Freelove Sawyer, 32, of Washington; Sarah Pinkham, 35, of Blounts Creek and Tina Marie Bernal, 32 of Virginia were each charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said Sawyer traveled to Greenville to buy heroin and was heading to Beaufort County when investigators pulled her over.

Pinkham, Bernal and a small child were in the car.

Also in the car, investigators said they discovered a small amount of heroin, two snorting straws and a used syringe hidden in the child’s car seat.

Sawyer, Pinkham and Bernal were confined in the Beaufort County Center under a $2,000.00 secured bond. Child Protective Services were notified about the incident.

