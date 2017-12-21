Christmas Cheer helps over 1,000 Onslow Co. families in need

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Families in need received Christmas cheer on Thursday thanks to the support of the local community. More than 1,000 families will receive assistance over a three day period during Onslow Community Outreach’s annual event.

Christmas Cheer began in the 1970’s to help needy families and children during the most wonderful time of the year. Toys and other gifts are offered to kids under 12. Teenagers under 17 also receive resources.

“We do this for the children is what we remind ourselves every year,” Theo McClammy, director at Onslow Community Outreach, said. “We want for every child in our community to wake up on Christmas morning and feel the love of a caring family and of a caring community.”

The first day of shopping began on Wednesday and on Thursday about 500 families were expected to pick out their gifts for their children. Each family received a personal shopper who was also a volunteer from the community. The event provides a casual shopping experience similar to heading into your favorite store.

Chandelier Stacy, the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was one shopper who experienced the cheer of the event.

“I got him his helicopter, and he wanted some walkie talkies and a monster truck,” she said. “I also got him a firetruck.”

All items were donated by the community and valued at more than $200,000. Families also went home with a box of food that was packaged by the Jacksonville Rotary Club.

The shopping will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1210 Hargett Street in Jacksonville. Families needing emergency assistance will be helped on Saturday.