GREENVILLE (WNCT) Record setting DH Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers was named today as the North Carolina Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

He was also named to the All-State team by the AP for the second straight year. His Conley teammate, CJ Johnson joined him on the All-State squad.

Ahlers threw 61 touchdown passes this past year, which is third best all time.