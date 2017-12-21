2 arrested in Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office patrol car break-in

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people deputies said broke into the patrol car of a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office  detective in September were arrested Wednesday.

Demitrius Barrett, 23, and Jarius Brown, 17, both of Greenville were charged with breaking into the vehicle. They also face a number of drug charges.

The detective was off duty and at home when Barrett and Brown broke into locked trunk and took a rifle, a shotgun, a taser, a handheld radio and a ballistic vest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said all items except the radio have been recovered.

Barrett was given a $1,025,000 bond and Brown was given a $1,015,000 bond.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s