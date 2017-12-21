18 arrested in Onslow County’s ‘Operation Break the Lake’

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A total of 18 people have been arrested as part of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Break the Lake.”

The operation focused on serving outstanding warrants to those in the Catherine Lake area of Onslow County.

During the previous ten months, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit targeted multiple people in the Catherine Lake, Nine Mile and Back Swamp area of Onslow County who investigators said were selling prescription pills, heroin, and methamphetamine.

A total of 26 were targeted, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the North Carolina Department of Probation/Parole assisted the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to find six of the targets who were on probation.

Two of the suspects were already incarcerated on previous drug convictions, and three suspects were in the Onslow County Jail awaiting trial on unrelated criminal and narcotics offenses.

Investigators sought out to arrest the remaining 21 Thursday and as of 5 p.m. has arrested 13.

Additionally, investigators located about 14 grams of marijuana, one gram of crack cocaine and one item of stolen property.

The following suspects were arrested on the following charges.

Corey Dale Geller, age 32, Richlands – (3) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; (3) Counts Manufacture Heroin; (2) Counts Sell Heroin; (2) Counts Deliver Heroin; (2) Counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled substances; (3) Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. **No bond, in N.C. Dept. of Corrections-Craven Correction-warrant service pending**

John Wayne Dalton, age 47, Richlands – (2) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; (2) Counts Manufacture Heroin; (2) Counts Sell Heroin; (2) Counts Deliver Heroin; (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances; (2) Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. **No bond, in N.C. Dept. of Corrections-Craven Correction-warrant service pending**

Treffle Allen Stein, age 36, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance; Sell or Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $4,000 secured.

Christopher Randall Dail, age 42, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine; Manufacture Cocaine; Sell Cocaine; Deliver Cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property. BOND: $18,000 secured.

Racheal Ann Waid, age 35, Jacksonville – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; Sell Heroin; Deliver Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $15,000 secured.

Aaron Wayne Lewis, age 26, Jacksonville – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; Sell Heroin; Deliver Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $22,500 secured.

Brett Kent Marshburn, age 29, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine; Manufacture Methamphetamine; Sell Methamphetamine; Deliver Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $15,000 secured.

Timothy Wayne Davis, age 51, Richlands – Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. BOND: $4,000 secured.

Matthew Walter Evans, age 34, Richlands – (2) Counts Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; (2) Counts Manufacture Heroin; (2) Counts Sell heroin; (2) Counts Deliver Heroin; (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances; (2) Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $90,000 secured.

Joshua Lee Carnahan, age 22, Richlands – (3) Counts Exceeding Pseudoephedrine Limits. BOND: $1,500 secured.

David NMN Williams Jr., age 42, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine;

Manufacture Cocaine; Sell Cocaine; Deliver Cocaine; Conspire to Sell/Deliver cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $33,500 secured.

Brandy Shea Coffin, age 36, Richlands – (2) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; (2) Counts Sell Schedule II Controlled Substance; Sell Schedule IV Controlled Substance;

(2) Counts Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance; Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances; (2) Counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $36,000 secured.

Carl Jay Thomas, age 24, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; Sell Heroin; Deliver Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $15,000 secured.

Jarrett Dewayne Dixon, age 44, Jacksonville – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; Sell Heroin; Deliver Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $20,000 secured.

Haywood Pete Melton Jr, age 51, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Manufacture Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Sell Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $6,500 secured.

Bobby McKinley Canady Jr., age 40, Richlands – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine;

Manufacture Cocaine; Sell Cocaine; Deliver Cocaine; Conspire to Sell/Deliver cocaine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $85,000 secured.

Justin Wayne Marshburn, age 32, Richlands – Possess with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; Sell heroin; Deliver Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND: $30,000 secured.

Michael Colby Blake, age 27, Richlands – (2) Counts Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin; Manufacture Heroin; (2) Counts Sell Heroin; (2) Counts Deliver Heroin; Conspire to Sell/Deliver Heroin; Possession of Heroin; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. BOND (unknown-currently being booked)