Pollocksville man shot by person he tried to kill, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pollocksville man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Monday in an October shooting.

William Bryant, 48, faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as a number of other charges.

Deputies said Bryant got into a fight with a man on Vance Lane in Maysville.

Bryant then left and returned with a gun.

He went into the victims home and shot into the bedroom where the victim was hiding, deputies said.

The victim fired back at Bryant, hitting him in the side.

Bryant was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Bryant’s arrest was delayed until after his release from the hospital.

Bryant was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and placed under a $255,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information can contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.