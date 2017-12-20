‘Operation Naughty List’ nets drug trafficking suspects in Duplin Co.

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Names were checked off Wednesday as the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office rounded up drug trafficking suspects as part of “Operation Naughty List.”

One by one, suspects made their way into the county jail, all of them facing high-level drug trafficking charges from heroin to oxycodone and meth.

“We worked very hard to target the traffickers,” Sheriff Blake Wallace said. “Each one of these people has been charged with trafficking opioids, methamphetamine or heroin.”

The suspects were on the naughty side of Santa’s list this year, Wallace said.

His elves, the deputies and officers, began making arrests at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

“They prey on our young people throughout the county and it’s an effort to get them off the streets and send a message to others that are doing this or may be doing this,” Wallace said.

Some of the suspects are repeats, others are newbies who range in age from mid-20s to mid-60s.

The joint operation also involved the SBI, Rose Hill, Warsaw and Beulaville police departments.

“It takes the Sheriff’s Office’s resources to help combat the criminals,” Beaulaville police Chief Jamie Rogers said. “It’s a good thing that we can all work together.”

Operation Naughty List is the third conducted by the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 but not the last.

“If you’re involved in this kind of behavior, we’re coming after you,” Wallace said.

Bond amounts range from $35,000 to $105,000.

Sheriff Wallace says his efforts to get drug traffickers out of local neighborhoods will continue into 2018.

The following suspects were arrested:

Operation “Naughty List” View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Brett Marshburn Cathy Kaldens Donald Rice Hazel Mae Tucker J Guadalupe Valdez Hernandez Julius Dixon Kandice Helton Linda Mial Mary Brown Roland Jones