Mother of slain teenager speaks out after more arrests in her son’s case

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Over a dozen arrests made in a 2016 Kinston murder, and police are still searching for three more suspects.

The latest in custody are Shaquille Moore, Jonta Garner and Jaquel Dixon. They’re charged in the murder of 18-year-old Antonio Hines.

It happened near Bill Faye Park in June of last year.

It’s been over a year since a family lost their child.

18-year-old Antonio Hines had dreams of going to the marines…his brother now wants to follow in his footsteps and his little sisters, just want to make him proud.

But all in all, especially for his mother, the grieving process is never really over.

June 26th of 2016 was the day Stephanie White lost her eldest son Antonio Hines to gun violence.

A mother’s worst nightmare something White still lives today…a year and a half later.

“I always think about him, I keep feeling sad and I keep crying but it just keep coming to me,” says White.

The only saving grace she knows is justice could be on the way.

“I am mad because of the decision they decided to take. I always say to myself what possibly could he have done to make you hurt him like that,” White said

Of the more than a dozen arrested in his case…White knew one of them. “One of them went to church with me, it just hurts, it hurts when you think somebody is I guess supposed to be a friend of yours, but they always riding with somebody else.”

The grieving process…is a process.

“I’m hurt and I’m glad that they are finally collecting up people that they need to get,” explains White

It may not be today, or tomorrow, but she has faith she’ll get past this and see her baby again.

“I believe in my lord and he says we have to forgive and I know it’ll take time for me to say okay, but it’s just not right.”

White has other children, Antonio was the oldest. When asked if she has considered moving, she replied with a strong no. First she wants to see justice for her child, and she doesn’t want to leave him alone.